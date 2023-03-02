Floki Inu (FLOKI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.20 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $422.01 million and approximately $35.20 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

Floki Inu Token Trading

