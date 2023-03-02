FlatQube (QUBE) One Day Volume Tops $18,844.02

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $18,844.02 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00010931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.51691665 USD and is down -7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,886.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

