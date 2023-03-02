FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.70

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$172.70 and traded as high as C$187.76. FirstService shares last traded at C$187.06, with a volume of 139,375 shares trading hands.

FirstService Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.79.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.0106935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

About FirstService

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

