First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQEW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,490. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.