First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQEW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,490. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.