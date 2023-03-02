First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 33,443 Shares of SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of SEP Acquisition worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEP Acquisition by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEP Acquisition by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 128,626 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEP Acquisition by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEAC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

SEP Acquisition Company Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

