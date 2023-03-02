First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.99% of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,093,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

