First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.99% of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $6,702,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVB opened at $10.44 on Thursday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

