First Trust Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCK. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 111,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCK opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Profile

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

