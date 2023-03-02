First Trust Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $531,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGTA stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

