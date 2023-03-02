First Trust Capital Management L.P. Acquires 33,443 Shares of SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.71% of SEP Acquisition worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEAC. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in SEP Acquisition by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,960,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,985,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SEP Acquisition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SEP Acquisition alerts:

SEP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEAC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

SEP Acquisition Company Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.