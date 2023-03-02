First Trust Advisors LP Sells 211,529 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,529 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Airbnb worth $149,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,461,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $977,552,132.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,915,107 shares of company stock worth $233,070,264. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.74. 1,457,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,721,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

