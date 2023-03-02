First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,097 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $158,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $337.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

