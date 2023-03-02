First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,232 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $172,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Workday by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Bwcp LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after purchasing an additional 524,701 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Workday by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 11,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $184.85 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.86, a P/E/G ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

