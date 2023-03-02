First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.25% of DocuSign worth $133,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign Trading Down 0.1 %

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

