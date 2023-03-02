First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 271,715 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.59% of NortonLifeLock worth $182,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NortonLifeLock

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

