First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 126,333 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,333 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $175,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after buying an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,596,000 after buying an additional 512,496 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,097,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.