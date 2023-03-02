First Trust Advisors LP Has $239.35 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $239,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,478,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

