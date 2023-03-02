First Trust Advisors LP Has $226.19 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $226,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after buying an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,680,000 after buying an additional 433,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.22. 4,607,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,947. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

