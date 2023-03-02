First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.03% of F5 worth $174,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,914,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 96.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 29.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,457,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 250.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $217.41.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,793. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.