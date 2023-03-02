First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.88% of Conagra Brands worth $136,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

