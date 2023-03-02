First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $203,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

