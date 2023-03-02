First Trust Advisors LP Buys 102,847 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $185,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

