First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $217,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

