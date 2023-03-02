First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 9,035 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of S&P Global worth $141,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $333.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.08 and its 200-day moving average is $344.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

