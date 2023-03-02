First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Wednesday. Evercore ISI currently has $150.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $157.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.58.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -465.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.28.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in First Solar by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 115,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in First Solar by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,638 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

