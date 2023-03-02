First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 858,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

