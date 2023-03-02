First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $28.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.