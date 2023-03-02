First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $28.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

