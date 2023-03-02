First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,385 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $284.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

