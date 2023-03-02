First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,185 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

