First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

ATVI stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

