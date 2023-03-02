First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $199.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

