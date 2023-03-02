First Manhattan Co. Trims Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,025 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.42% of Amalgamated Financial worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $507,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 19,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,058. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.85%. Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

