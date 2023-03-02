First Manhattan Co. Sells 8,350 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 1.18% of Navigator worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Navigator Stock Up 1.3 %

Navigator Company Profile

NVGS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,619. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.