First Manhattan Co. Sells 8,315 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Articles

