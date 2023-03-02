First Manhattan Co. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,612 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 329,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,100. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

