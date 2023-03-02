First Manhattan Co. Has $16.43 Million Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,107,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 564,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,811. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo Company Profile



Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.



