First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,553.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,794. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,557.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,315.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2,040.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

