First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. First Advantage updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.07 EPS.

FA stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,602,000 after purchasing an additional 243,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 222,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

