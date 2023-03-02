First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. First Advantage updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.07 EPS.

NYSE:FA opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

