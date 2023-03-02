First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. First Advantage updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.07 EPS.
First Advantage Stock Down 5.6 %
NYSE:FA opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
