Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires 17,002 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Western Digital worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. 953,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

