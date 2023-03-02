Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.00

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 122435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.19).

Finsbury Food Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The firm has a market cap of £127.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.33.

Finsbury Food Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 0.87 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

