Financial Comparison: Brunswick Bancorp (BRBW) vs. Its Competitors

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) is one of 317 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Brunswick Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp 23.49% N/A N/A Brunswick Bancorp Competitors 26.42% 12.96% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million $3.85 million 13.66 Brunswick Bancorp Competitors $1.91 billion $325.00 million 10.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brunswick Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brunswick Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick Bancorp Competitors 784 7241 6481 299 2.43

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Brunswick Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brunswick Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Brunswick Bancorp rivals beat Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

