Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

