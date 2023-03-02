Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $226.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.38.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

