Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:NULG opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.