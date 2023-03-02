Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS EFG opened at $88.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

