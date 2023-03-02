Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 3,675 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FedEx by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $204.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

