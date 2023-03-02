Financial Architects Inc Purchases New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:D opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

