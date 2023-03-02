Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

NYSEARCA SJB opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $20.21.

