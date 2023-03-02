Financial Architects Inc Invests $494,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %
LMT stock opened at $474.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.66 and its 200 day moving average is $454.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
